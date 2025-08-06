First-time buyers given foot on the property ladder in Shropshire

First-time buyers and downsizers are encouraged to view the Alder style home, which is ready to move into, offering house hunters a low maintenance home with a driveway.

The three bedroom property has a large and sociable living and dining area with French doors leading straight into the garden, letting natural light flood into the home.

An en suite double bedroom and two single bedrooms make the home ideal for customisation. The two single rooms could comfortably be transformed into a gym, home office or any kind of additional space that’s needed.

Kitchen dining room inside David Wilson Homes' Shropshire development

First-time buyers can take advantage of the Deposit Boost scheme, available on selected homes in the development.

Buyers using the scheme can have their deposits boosted by an additional 5% from David Wilson Homes, giving them access to more competitive mortgage rates and saving thousands in the process.

Steve Barton, Senior Sales Manager at David Wilson Homes Mercia, said: “We are eager to support first-time buyers as they take their first steps on the property ladder. We specifically design our homes and our money saving schemes to assist our customers on their exciting journey.

Living room inside a typical David Wilson Homes Shropshire development

“We encourage anyone interested in the Alder style home to visit us in Market Drayton to learn more about our offers and moving schemes.”

Located on Blandford Way, the established community sits on the edge of Shropshire, giving buyers access to a picturesque market town with nearby hikes around Audlem. Anyone commuting from The Damsons can benefit from convenient links to Telford, Shrewsbury and Stoke-on-Trent via the A41 and A525.

Now over 50% sold out, The Damsons currently has a collection of three and four bedroom homes on the market from £260,000.

For more information about any developments in the area, call the sales team on 033 3355 8479 or visit the website.