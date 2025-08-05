Key worker given affordable route to new home in Shropshire

Cathy McAllister (50) has recently moved into David Wilson Homes’ Clockmakers development with her son (15), and daughter (12). As a teacher, she was able to utilise David Wilson Homes’ Key Worker Deposit Contribution scheme, helping her to secure her brand-new three bedroom property.

Cathy and her family have happily settled into the Clockmakers development

The scheme helped contribute £14,875 to her home, providing valuable support in her property ladder progression.

Cathy said: “I found out about the scheme through David Wilson Homes’ website and it was a quick process. All I needed to submit was proof of my employment in state education, a payslip and copy of my contract.

Cathy McAllister in her David Wilson Home

“It was all handled when I paid my reservation fee, then my solicitor confirmed the deposit contribution once I’d applied for the mortgage.”

Cathy has worked as a teacher in Shrewsbury since September 2016.

She explained: “The best part of being a teacher is supporting students on their journey through school or college and onto their next steps whether that’s university, training or employment. I really enjoy spending time with my students, seeing them grow in confidence and playing a small part in helping them plan for their future.”

Cathy enjoying the sunshine in her back garden

David Wilson Homes has helped to guide Cathy and her family through the purchase of their new home near Shrewsbury, ensuring they can comfortably settle into the next chapter of their lives.

Cathy continued: “My experience with David Wilson Homes was fantastic. Every query has been answered quickly, I was updated on the progress of the house as it neared completion, and I was able to see it at multiple stages of the build.

“My experience has been great. From the initial sales conversation to the purchase and after-sales support, I have no complaints at all.

“Kirk, the site manager, has been in touch to make sure everything is ok, and nothing is too much trouble. I was impressed with the aftercare, and this has been reassuring as it’s the first property I have purchased on my own.”

Cathy has now owned four homes in her lifetime, having purchased the first back in 2004.

She said: “This was lovely to move into, as it’s a blank canvas that we can make our own. It’s warm, so our bills are low, but it’s also close to the town and secondary school for the children.

“We chose the Alder style home because it is well designed and on the edge of the development, so it’s nice and quiet.

“The second and third bedrooms for the children are equal sized so it’s perfect for them. The downstairs is spacious, and the open-plan living and dining room is great for the family.”

Cathy has saved over £100 per month on gas and electric combined since moving in, thanks to David Wilson Homes's various energy-saving features.

She added: “There was no renovation work to take care of, and everything was painted and ready for us to move in. It’s also fantastic that we have an electric vehicle charger and solar panels installed on the roof.”

Clockmakers currently has a collection of two, three and four bedroom homes available from £245,000.

For details about the new homes being built in the area, call the sales team on 033 3355 8479 or visit the website.