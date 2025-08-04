Writer returns to Staffordshire with a love letter to remember

Michael Southan, of Wolverhampton, graduated in Drama Performance and Theatre Arts in 2013, in which he found a love for writing.

During the three-year university course Michael took part in a 12-week module, which was being delivered at the time by playwright Deborah McAndrew - Co-artistic Director at Claybody Theatre, who are based at the Dipping House on Spode.

After graduation Michael - who was living locally in student accommodation - moved back home to Wolverhampton but always remained in contact with Deborah. Recently she invited him to create a new monologue for ‘Ode to Arthur’ - a theatre performance inspired by the life of Stoke-on-Trent’s most famous artist of the 20th Century, Arthur Berry.

“It has been really special to be part of an Ode to Arthur,” said Michael.

“I have known Deborah a long time, but this is something different than doing a module at university.

“It’s been amazing to actually work with Deb and Conrad (Nelson) at Claybody as an artist myself and to also be a part of something in Stoke-on-Trent - it’s been a very special moment for me.

“This was also the first time I have been to the Dipping House and it’s been great to make things happen in a place where other things were once made at Spode.”

Michael’s monologue ‘Pigeon Fancier’ was written in response to a painting by Arthur Berry of an old man holding a pigeon. It was performed at the Dipping House on Spode by actress Victoria Lucie, during two performances of ‘Ode to Arthur’ on Sunday 27 July, in front of an audience of 240 people.

‘Pigeon Fancier’ was inspired by the 34-year-old’s personal experience living in Stoke-on-Trent during his university years, and tells the story of carer, Kat Dwyer, who goes on a journey of life, love and loss.

“I was a student with a disability, and I use a wheelchair, therefore I needed carers who came in to help me three times a day,” says Michael.

“It was those carers who helped me to continue with my studies and achieve my drama degree. In fact, my Stoke life is bookended by carers - and people who cared - that’s what I always remember about Stoke.

“So, when I was asked to write a monologue for ‘Ode to Arthur’ I wanted to write what I would say is a love letter to those people, to Stoke, and a thank you.

“I had such a great connection with people in Stoke and will never forget how much they really cared.

“Coming back to the city and being a part of ‘Ode to Arthur’ has brought back a lot of happy memories - which has been really nice and something I’ll never forget.”

In 2020, Michael also wrote an episode for Claybody Theatre’s ‘The Call’ - an audio drama written and recorded in lockdown during the Covid pandemic outbreak.

Deborah McAndrew said: “Mike is an amazing talent and it has been wonderful to work with him again on something so unique. To bring ‘Pigeon Fancier’ to life as part of ‘Ode to Arthur’ at the Dipping House has been an absolute joy.”

‘Ode to Arthur’ was part of a wider offering by Claybody Theatre, who joined a host of local organisations led by the New Vic Theatre, in a Heritage Lottery funded programme of activities and events celebrating 100 years since the birth of local artist, poet, playwright and teacher, Arthur Berry.

‘Ode to Arthur’ was a unique show, inspired by the life and work of Arthur Berry. It included a new poem, written and performed by Stoke-on-Trent’s Poet Laureate, Nick Degg. Extracts from Berry’s autobiography were read by Conrad Nelson (Co-artistic Director at Claybody Theatre), alongside musical settings of Berry’s poems by Ashley Thompson, and new arrangements of existing songs, performed by popular local Male Voice Ensemble, Cor Bach, and accompanied by members of ACCELER8 Band.

In addition to ‘Pigeon Fancier’ there were two other monologues, written by Polly Lister and Deborah McAndrew, which were performed by Jeni Williams and Matthew David Jones.

For more information about Michael Southan’s work please visit theproductionexchange.com/creatives/michael-southan

Find Claybody Theatre at claybodytheatre.com and on Facebook @claybodytheatre