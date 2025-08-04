Chirk care home praised by CIW for 'personalised, safe and positive' care

The biannual report on Chirk Court Care Home was undertaken in June 2025 and published in July 2025, under the Regulation and Inspection of Social Care (Wales) Act 2016 (RISCA), which provides the statutory framework for the regulation and inspection of social care in Wales. The Report examines four specific areas: well-being, care and support, environment, leadership and management.

Owned and managed by ClwydAlyn, Chirk Court offers 66 registered places, for elderly adults requiring dementia or residential care. It is a purpose-built care home, featuring modern facilities, with staff dedicated to delivering the highest standard of 24-hour care, support, and companionship.

Staff at Chirk Court celebrate the results of a recent Care Inspectorate Wales (CIW) Inspection with Care Home Manager Jane Humphreys (centre).

Following the inspection, which took place on 5 June 2025, CIW found that residents are safe, well cared for and enjoying their lives at Chirk Court, with care plans allowing residents to, “live safely and healthily with choice and control”. Commendation was also focused on the “service’s excellent and creative use of space,” with the report highlighting the close-knit community and homely atmosphere. No areas of the organisation were highlighted for improvement.

Nicola Hughes, Activities Coordinator, helps residents to explore Chirk Court's sensory garden.

ClwydAlyn’s Executive Director of Care and Support, Edward Hughes, said: “We are immensely proud of the recent CIW Inspection Report for our elderly care home, Chirk Court.

“The report specifically highlighted our staff’s expertise and ability to meet care needs, as well as the ‘excellent’ environment provided which supports our residents’ wellbeing.”

“For families and loved ones, choosing dementia provision is a complex and emotional task. We are pleased that the Care Inspectorate has provided this wonderful feedback, which will help in this decision-making process.”