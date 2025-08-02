Support for Shrewsbury Samaritans - 'Every penny we receive helps us to continue this crucial service'

Samaritans of Shrewsbury is an independent local charity, affiliated to the central charity, but responsible for raising all our own funds. Our branch has 87 dedicated volunteers who offer compassionate, non-judgmental support to individuals facing emotional distress, despair, and suicidal thoughts or actions. We are here day and night, providing a safe space for anyone who needs to talk.

Every penny we receive helps us to continue this crucial service.

Mike Jones from the North Wales Association shared the background to this generous gift: "For many years, the Shrewsbury Welsh Association held St. David’s Day concerts with a donation from the proceeds made to worthwhile charities in the Shrewsbury/Shropshire area.

"The North Wales Association took over the reins some 25 years or so ago. We have continued organising St.David’s Day concerts and also the tradition of making donations to worthy local causes during this time.

Left to right - Angela Dunhill, Mike Jones, Susan Forgie outside Shrewsbury Samaritans Branch

"A chance meeting with a Samaritans volunteer, Susan Forgie, in the foyer of Theatre Severn at our concert in 2022 prompted us to put The Samaritans of Shrewsbury on our radar as potential nominees for one of our future concerts.

"Last summer we contacted Susan and arrangements were put in place for the Samaritans of Shrewsbury to become the beneficiaries of our 2025 concert. It is a great pleasure to have helped yet another local charity with a donation of £1,000 from the proceeds of that concert to help towards the highly valuable service they provide to the local community.’"

We are deeply grateful to Mike and the North Wales Association of Male Voice Choirs for their support. Their generosity helps ensure we can continue to be there, day and night, for those who need us most.

Angela Dunhill, Director, Samaritans of Shrewsbury