Emily and Oriana from Shropshire represent UK at International Scout event in Portugal

9,000 Scouts from across the world, aged between 18 and 25 years old, are gathered in Portugal for the 16th World Scout Moot. The adventure began in Tejo Park in Lisbon on 25 July and will finish in Porto. Throughout the jam-packed event, Emily and Oriana are immersing themselves in Portuguese communities and culture. The international Scouting event includes a 4-day expedition, during which, participants group with Scouts from other countries and take one of 100 routes through remote parts of Portugal.

After the expedition, Emily and Oriana’s groups reconvenes with the other participants to have the remaining days filled with Scouting activities, international cultural learning and skill development at a camp base in Ovar, before the closing celebration and heading back home.

Emily Beeston, 19, a Shropshire Scout representing the UK

Full of anticipation as they got ready to leave for the adventure, Oriana Rowe, 23, said: “This is my first Moot and I want to make loads of new friends from around the world and find out more about Portugal.”

Oriana Rowe, 23, a Shropshire Scout representing the UK in Portugal

Emily Beeston, 19, added: “This is my second international trip with Scouts and I can’t wait to explore the battle path and see the sights. I’m really excited about meeting all the other Scouts there, particularly from Australia!”

This year’s theme of World Scout Moot is ‘engage’. The event encourages Scouts to connect with others and their community through cross-cultural exchange, understanding, and friendship. World Scout Moot not only gives participants their own unique experiences, but the opportunity to embed the skills and internal drive to positively impact the world around them. Opportunities like this continue to be created thanks to the support of the players of People's Postcode Lottery.

Chief Scout, Dwayne Fields wished Emily and Oriana well prior to their departure by saying, “A massive good luck to Oriana, Emily and all the UK Scouts who are at the World Scout Moot. This is an amazing opportunity to discover yourself and the world around us, while exploring how you can create meaningful change. The true international spirit of Scouting will shine through, with so many chances to learn from other Scouts around the world. I know each UK Scout attending will grab the opportunity to create memories, friendships and skills to last a lifetime.”

