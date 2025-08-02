Cambrian Heritage Railways steams into action for summer

Chairman Robert Williams said: "Our Saturday and Sunday steam operation commenced at the beginning of July with our annual Beer & Cider Festival. Passenger numbers have exceeded our previous best and we look forward to welcoming more passengers over the summer holidays, be that over one of the weekends for our steam services or our mid-week Wednesday service. We have a range of upcoming events over the summer."

Austin 1 departing with a steam service from Weston Wharf. Photo: Cambrian Heritage Railways

Phil Bradley, Head of Operations & Retail said: "Our upcoming events include an Art Exhibition, Cream Tea Special & Model Railway Event. This is in addition to the normal timetabled service. Please see our website for more details. Our main station building in Oswestry houses our café & shop – the café has recently been awarded a 5-star health rating and is expanding its selection as we hit a busy time of year."

73129 arriving in Weston Wharf

CHR is also proud that it’s held its prices for All Day Rover Tickets for the 4th year running. With Family Day Tickets (2 adults and up to 2 children) priced at just £20.

For more information about CHR’s operating days, times of trains or to book your day out please visit cambrainrailways.com