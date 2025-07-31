Tinies launches Teddy Trail across West Midlands

From bustling town centres to peaceful parks, adorable Tinies-branded teddy bears have been hidden in secret locations across the county, waiting to be discovered. Each lucky finder will be in with a chance to win exciting prizes, think Tinies goodies, feel-good rewards, and a little something to brighten your day.

Each bear comes with a tag explaining how to claim your prize. Simply snap a selfie with your new fluffy friend and email it to Tinies – and don’t forget to share on social media using #TeddyTrailsWithTinies.

Founded in 1975 as a nanny agency, Tinies is now the UK’s largest network of professional childcare recruitment agencies. In its 50th year, Tinies combines the reach of a national brand with the care and insight of 29 local agencies across England and Scotland. It works in partnership with parents, nurseries and caregivers – from nannies and nursery nurses to early years educators – to provide the very best in childcare solutions.

Claire Adams, CEO, said:

“We wanted to create something that brings people together and also celebrates the communities we work with. The Tinies Teddy Trail is a fun and interactive way for children, parents and caregivers – whether that's a nanny, a childminder or a nursery key worker – to explore their local area, create lasting memories and enjoy a little summer magic.”

The Tinies Teddy Trail is the perfect summer adventure – and a wonderful way to say thank you to those who care for our children every day. Don’t miss out – start your search today!

For more information about Tinies and to find your nearest branch visit: tinies.com

You can also follow the Tinies Teddy Trail on social media by searching the hashtag #TeddyTrailsWithTinies.