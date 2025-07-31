Shrewsbury Hard of Hearing meeting date
The next Shrewsbury Hard of Hearing meeting will be on Monday, August 11 and will be given by Russ Game whose talk will be about Local History Civic Society.
By contributor Donald Taylor
Meetings are held from 2pm to 4pm at United Reformed Church Hall (near English Bridge) Coleham Head Shrewsbury. (Entry through door at rear of Church from Abbey Foregate or Church car park).
We have a raffle and refreshments. We have a Summer outing and Christmas lunch. Free Car Parking.