Bear to stand in for bishop at church event this weekend - fur real!

The church’s ‘Teddy Bear Adventure,’ midday to 4pm is open to all and anyone with a brave and willing bear can send it down the teddy zip wire following in Chad Bear’s footsteps. Courage is the order of the day, as the zip wire is 150 feet long and begins 50 feet above ground at the top of the church tower.

Chad, the Bishop of Shrewsbury's bear. Photo: Joan Cartlidge

Anyone is welcome to attend with or without a bear, but if you know a bear who wouldn’t want to miss out don’t leave them out. There will be free games and activities as well as a tombola and craft fair to raise money for the church.

Christ Church Teddy Bears Adventure. Credit: Simon Cartlidge

By sending Chad Bear, in her absence, Bishop Sarah is hoping that following in Chad bear’s footsteps will remind people of Lichfield Diocese’s vision to follow Christ in the footsteps of St Chad. Bears successfully completing the descent will be awarded a certificate.

Please bring a bear and let them join in the fun!

More information from Joan on 07495 462391.