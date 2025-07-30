Star baker wins prestigious baking industry award

Presented by the Alliance for Bakery Students and Trainees (ABST), the award commemorates Hugh Weeks—a former ABST President and respected figure in the world of bakery and confectionery.

The accolade is awarded to a student who not only demonstrates excellence in their craft but also shows exceptional commitment to the industry and their peers.

The award ceremony took place at Coleg Cambria’s Iâl Bakery in Wrexham, where Sara Autton, Executive Committee Member and former ABST President, presented Ella with the prize.

“Ella has a mentoring approach for others that guides and leads rather than dictates and demands,” said Sara.

“She is an advocate not only for the Tasty Careers Campaign (which seeks to promote food industry education and careers) but also The Burnt Chef Project as it provides support for, and awareness of mental health issues in the high-pressure environment of the hospitality and catering industries.

“In all that she has achieved so far, Ella has embodied the true spirit of the Hugh Weeks Award. She is proactive in her pursuit of learning, and not afraid of taking a leap of faith into diverse opportunities that may have been daunting for her only a few years ago.”

Ella Muddiman with the award. Photo: Coleg Cambria

She added: “Her charitable activities and advocacy for mental health awareness; along with her encouragement of less experienced students are attributes that were deeply valued by Hugh, and I am sure he would heartily endorse the ABST Council's decision to present his special award to such an exceptional person.”

As part of the honour, Ella received the Hugh Weeks Cup, a £250 cash prize, and a set of expert baking textbooks from the Richemont Centre of Excellence.

Reacting to the recognition, Ella said: “I'm incredibly proud and honoured to receive such a prestigious award. I'd particularly like to thank Sara for all her continued support and the ABST Council for awarding me. I'm absolutely thrilled!”

Maria Stevens, Head of Commercial Operations at Coleg Cambria, praised Ella’s progress and said: “We are incredibly proud to celebrate Ella's exceptional achievement in winning the prestigious Hugh Weeks Award. This honour is a testament to her continued commitment to the baking industry and her unwavering dedication to charity work within the baking community.

“Having Ella as part of our Iâl Bakery team is a true privilege, and her ongoing success, including previous accolades, inspires us all. She is a shining example of the talent and dedication we champion here at the College, and we couldn't be more thrilled for her.”