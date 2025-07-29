Taylor Wimpey gifts outdoor library to Telford Hall Care Home encouraging a love of reading

The free-to-use library was recently installed at Telford Hall Care Home, where residents can now take a book to read or leave one behind for others to enjoy.

Placed in a shared outdoor area, the library is accessible at any time offering a dedicated space for the entire Telford Hall Care Home community to engage with literature.

Christine (Taylor Wimpey) and Maria (Telford Hall Care Home) photographed following the outdoor library donation from Taylor Wimpey North Midlands.

Porsche Grillo, Care Home Manager at Telford Hall Care Home, said: “We’re absolutely thrilled with our wonderful outdoor library. It has already proven to be a fantastic addition to our facility and is encouraging residents to spend more time outdoors, connect with each other, and with stories. We're incredibly grateful to Taylor Wimpey for reaching out with such generous donation.”

Christine and Maria filling the outdoor library with donated books from the team at Taylor Wimpey North midlands

Helen Chard, Sales and Marketing Director for Taylor Wimpey North Midlands, said: “We truly believe in creating lasting positive impacts in the areas where we build. With so many wonderful stories, lives and worlds to explore, encouraging a love of reading is so important. We’re really grateful to have been given the opportunity to provide Telford Hall Care Home with this outdoor library and we hope it will bring ongoing happiness and joy amongst the residents for years to come.”