Taylor Wimpey gifts outdoor library to Telford Hall Care Home encouraging a love of reading
Taylor Wimpey North Midlands has proudly gifted an outdoor library and a selection of books to Telford Hall Care Home. The donation aims to make popular stories and tales more accessible to encourage a love of reading.
The free-to-use library was recently installed at Telford Hall Care Home, where residents can now take a book to read or leave one behind for others to enjoy.
Placed in a shared outdoor area, the library is accessible at any time offering a dedicated space for the entire Telford Hall Care Home community to engage with literature.
Porsche Grillo, Care Home Manager at Telford Hall Care Home, said: “We’re absolutely thrilled with our wonderful outdoor library. It has already proven to be a fantastic addition to our facility and is encouraging residents to spend more time outdoors, connect with each other, and with stories. We're incredibly grateful to Taylor Wimpey for reaching out with such generous donation.”
Helen Chard, Sales and Marketing Director for Taylor Wimpey North Midlands, said: “We truly believe in creating lasting positive impacts in the areas where we build. With so many wonderful stories, lives and worlds to explore, encouraging a love of reading is so important. We’re really grateful to have been given the opportunity to provide Telford Hall Care Home with this outdoor library and we hope it will bring ongoing happiness and joy amongst the residents for years to come.”