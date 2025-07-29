Shropshire Shufflers raise £340 for Hope House at annual ‘Night of the PBs’

The event saw club members take on the challenge of beating their 5K personal bests around the track, with volunteer pacers on hand to help runners hit their target times. The night also featured a popular cake sale, adding to the community feel and fundraising total.

“This is one of those events that really brings the club together,” said Chris Whiteley, Coaching Coordinator with the Shropshire Shufflers.

Some of the runners getting underway at Shropshire Shufflers' Night of the PBs

“It’s a great atmosphere, everyone supports each other, and it’s brilliant to see it make a difference for a charity like Hope House.

“We pride ourselves on being an inclusive club, and events like this remind us that running isn't just about times - it’s about the people around you and the impact we can in the wider community. Hope House is a charity that’s close to a loWe're proud to support Hope House and the incredible work they do for families in our area.”

The Shufflers' Night of the PBs has become a much-anticipated part of the club calendar. All proceeds from the night will go directly to Hope House, which provides care and support for children with life-threatening conditions and their families.

The evening raised £340 for Hope House

Founded in 1981, Shropshire Shufflers is one of the county’s largest and most inclusive running clubs, with over 600 members. With runners of all abilities, the club offers weekly training sessions, social runs, and organises events throughout the year - with a strong focus on community, wellbeing, and supporting local causes.