Review: Epic, stunning and civilised Live at Ludlow Castle series

The Live at Ludlow Castle gigs were epic, civilised, well planned and if I may say, quite plush, which made them feel easy, safe, and enjoyable, especially for families like mine.

We were lucky enough to secure premium tickets to both the sold-out Faithless and Supergrass 5000 capacity gigs. Faithless were supported by Manchester artist Antony Szmierek and Irish Indie Pop group 49th & Main. Shropshire-based producer/DJ Wallace opened the show.

The legendary house, trip-hop, dub, and electronic act Faithless, was celebrating its 30th anniversary.

Supergrass perform at Ludlow Castle. Photo: Catherine Buckley

The band performed many of their best- known hits including "Insomnia", “We Come One”, and "God is a DJ" with Sister Bliss mixing, Rollo and singer Nathan Ball, as well as Amelia Fox performing alongside.

Many of the crowd took to social media after describing the show as “unforgettable” and that the castle's architecture and history made it a “unique” experience.

Enjoying the Ludlow Castle Supergrass gig.

My husband and I were particularly blown away by the band’s drum and bass sampling of Dido’s “Thank You” as part of the finale. As always, to accompany their electronica sounds, was an impressive and perfectly timed light show. Legendary Faithless singer Maxi Jazz passed away in 2022 and his face adorned the screens throughout as the band paid tribute to him. The atmosphere from the perfectly formed crowd was electric.

Supergrass on the main stage. Photo: Catherine Buckley

Fast forward a week, and it was the turn of the cheeky “Britpop” three turned four-piece band Supergrass. This time we took our six and nine-year-old children to their first proper gig. They loved it. They particularly enjoyed stomping around inside the castle walls between acts and being able to see perfectly clear from the viewing platform, as well as joining in with the crowds. They loved both Jake Bugg and Supergrass whom they know because the film Peter Rabbit 2 featured their first hit “Alright.”

Supergrass were supported by Overpass, The Cribs and 31-year-old singer-songwriter Jake Bugg who belted out all his best hits including "Lightning Bolt" with his inimitable and easily identifiable voice.

Supergrass shot to fame with their inaugural album “I should Coco” featuring instant classics such as “Alright”, “Mansize Rooster” and “Caught by The Fuzz.” They’ve been on a 30th anniversary tour of the album this year and also treated us to hits including “Moving” and some of their personal favourites including “She’s so Loose” which they explained was about sex with older women and the swirling, psychedelic-tinged ‘Sofa (of My Lethargy)” which lead singer Gaz Combes explained they had never performed live because its recording had involved “too many musicians.”

Supergrass on the main stage. Photo: Catherine Buckley

The Live at Ludlow Castle series, started in 2023 and is run by Futuresound, an independent promoter, in partnership with Ludlow Castle. This is clearly working because the events were some of the best organised, laid out and catered for I have ever been to. From the array of parking options, signposting, and always helpful staff to the variety of decent food vendors and bars (where you didn’t have to queue - always a bugbear when you want to see the acts) and plenty of clean, well-stocked toilets, these were very well-run affairs.

Premium ticket holders could take advantage of a raised viewing platform and access to the inner bailey, where there was extra comfy seating, shepherd’s hut loos, and more drink and food vendors. There were also accessible viewing platforms and if you were standing, there was loads of room from which to see and move about freely and safely.

Futuresound has close personal ties to the area via its founder and director, Colin Oliver. Born and raised in the Sandpits & Dodmore areas of Ludlow, Oliver attended Ludlow School. He had a “lifelong ambition” to return to the area and create a “world-class live event series” in his hometown, as well as making a positive financial impact to the town’s creative, hospitality and tourism sectors.

Faithless and Supergrass were just two of the week-long series of headliners, which also featured Texas, The Script and Olly Murs as well as a comedy event showcasing Katherine Ryan and Russell Howard. This was the second year of a five-year deal, so we can expect more of these great acts over the coming years. Head to liveatludlowcastle.co.uk for more information. We will definitely be back in 2026.

By Catherine Buckley