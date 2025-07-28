Crosstalk: With Hannah Lins

We were asked how the school's ethos enables a child's spirituality to flourish - an important challenge. Schools are communities, and their purpose is bigger than their academic aims, and they help us to learn how to be the people we are today.

A "SIAMS" inspection is an important reminder that whatever our faith or world-view, we all have the capacity for awe and wonder - a side of us which we might label "spiritual". It's as much a part of our human experience as anything else. So the challenge I present you with is that same question. How do we enable our spirituality to flourish? Do we feed it? Do we notice it? Do we give it space? Do we embrace those deep moments when our hearts leap within us and we dare to consider that there might be more to the human experience than the input from our five senses? I hope we do!

Submitted for Churches Together by Dennis Onions