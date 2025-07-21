Shrewsbury Repair Cafe welcomes a divine visitor

This Saturday saw another busy session of the Shrewsbury Repair Cafe, with a large range of items being brought in for repair. Dolls were put back together, vacuum cleaners brought back to life, necklaces were delicately mended and clothing was stitched, alongside many more items that members of the public brought in.

Bishop Sarah Bullock with Liz Evans after her case was repaired. Photo: Shrewsbury Repair Cafe

Rt. Revd Sarah Bullock, who has been Bishop of Shrewsbury since 2019, came along to lend her support and seek a repair on a much used and loved item. As part of her duties in the Diocese of Lichfield, Bishop Sarah travels around to many churches and functions throughout Shropshire and beyond, often having to change into her clerical vestments to celebrate at church services. Throughout her ministerial career Bishop Sarah has always used a 65 year old suitcase to transport her vestments in, as it is the perfect size and light enough to carry. Noticing that the lining was becoming loose, Bishop Sarah brought it along to the Shrewsbury Repair Cafe, where the volunteers gladly fixed it and kept it usefulness going for a few more years.

While at the Repair Cafe, Bishop Sarah met all the volunteers, loved hearing the stories that were being told about broken items and seeing many other repairs taking place.

Bishop Sarah having her suitcase repaired by Peter. Photo: Shrewsbury Repair Cafe

Bishop Sarah said at the conclusion of her visit: "It was a joy to visit the Shrewsbury Repair Café today, to see the skilled work and to experience the friendly, warm, welcoming and inclusive atmosphere as people brought broken and damaged items back to life. I was extremely pleased with their repair of my suitcase and know it has many years of service ahead of it."

Liz Evans, Coordinator of Shrewsbury Repair Cafe, said: "It was wonderful that Bishop Sarah came today for her first visit to our repair cafe. All our volunteers are so skilled and dedicated and it is great that their work is supported and appreciated, and that she took such a keen interest in everything they were doing."

Shrewsbury Repair Cafe is one of 14 repair cafes in Shropshire, and meets on the third Saturday of every month.