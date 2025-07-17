Ludlow care home resident celebrates 99th birthday

Born on a dairy farm in Pen Y Bont, Wales in 1926, Linda was the youngest of 14 children. Growing up in rural Wales, she used to ride to school on her white pony as it was too far to walk – a memory that still brings a smile to her face today.

Linda Bufton celebrates her 99th Birthday at the Churchill House Care Home. Credit: Curchill House

When the Second World War broke out in 1939, Linda left school at the age of 14 to support the war effort, working as a dairy maid on the family farm. Her demanding job involved milking the cows and then carrying the milk over a mile back to the farm. Despite the gruelling nature of the work, Linda loved animals and used to sing to the cows to encourage them to milk more quickly. She later went into service as a housekeeper.

Though Linda never married, she fondly recalls going out with a few American GIs and a local farmer but believes none were’ worth marrying’.

Linda Bufton in her youth. Credit: Churchill House

Linda has been a resident at Churchill House since April 2023, where she has become known for her outgoing and sociable nature.She particularly enjoys the birds and the beautiful garden at Churchill House. A passionate royalist, Linda is already looking forward to receiving her card from King Charles and Queen Camilla for her 100th birthday next year.

Commenting on reaching her 99th birthday, Linda Bufton said:

"I think perhaps the secret to a long life is hard work and keeping busy – and a sense of humour.

Churchill House Care Home

"Thank you very much to the lovely team here at Churchill House for making such a big effort to mark my birthday, which happily coincided with our annual fete. I really enjoyed the party and we even had a singer to help us celebrate too."