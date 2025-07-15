Halo shines at Boyo reduction sale

This daughter of Wedderburn Gregory Pecker is out of Boyo Firecracker, a Lochlad Ed Shear Ram daughter and had been reserve interbreed champion at Staffordshire County Show earlier in the year. She found a new home with Sam Forbes, Killyleagh, Co Down.

Boyo Halo topped the Boyo reduction sale at Worcester on Saturday on behalf of Dave Roberts’ Dutch Spotted reduction sale, selling for 12,000gns. Photo: Country Girl Media

Next best at 9000gns was the flock’s stock ram Milltown Fireball King. Sired by Carlaustan Extrovert and out of Diamond Destiny, herself a daughter of the imported sire Spaniard, he has enjoyed a stellar show career, including being male champion at the Highland in 2024 and male and reserve breed champion at Royal Three Counties in 2025.

Leading male trade at the reduction sale was the flock sire, Milltown Fireball King, selling for 9000gns to a three-way split of Welsh flocks. Photo: Country Girl Media

He sold in a three-way split to Rod Jones, Penbryn, Dylan Jones, Beili and Rhys Francis, Pistyll.

Selling for 7500gns was another shearling ewe, this time Boyo Hopscotch. Photo: Country Girl Media

Then at 7500gns was another of the shearling ewes, Boyo Hopscotch. This Diamond Ferguson daughter is out of Sunnybank Empress, a Lochlad Dictator daughter and was another bought by previous buyer Sam Forbes, Killyleagh.

Following that was a 5500gns call for a ram lamb, Boyo Idol, himself a Fireball King son. Out of Boyo Gloria, a Merryboro Fastandfurious daughter, he sold to R and M McCornick, Wigtown and Fraser Forsyth, Castle Douglas.

At 5000gns was the best of the ewe lambs, Boyo Icandy, a daughter of the stock ram, Fireball King. Photo: Country Girl Media

Then making 5000gns was the first of the ewe lambs, Boyo Icandy. Again, by Fireball, she’s out of Wedderburn Flipper, a Glencoy Chance daughter. She had previously stood first at Shropshire Show on her only show outing and went home with Lara Reid, Mouswald, Dumfries.

And at 2400gns was the best of the flock ewes, Sunnybank Empress, herself dam of the 7500gns shearling ewe. This daughter of Lochlad Dictator is out of an imported dam and sold back to her breeder, Henry Jewitt, Barnard Castle.

Close behind at 2200gns was Boyo Ellie Mae, another by Lochlad Dictator and this time out of the 20,000gns imported dam Candy Floss. Buying this one was Oliver Watson, Beckside, Cumbria.

And making 2000gns was Boyo Gloria, a one-crop ewe by Merryboro Fastandfurious. She’s out of a dam by Beech Hay Bryony, an Ambassador daughter. She’s the dam of the 5500gns Boyo Idol and was sold to Jonathan and Janet Corbett for their Wedderburn flock, Newent, Glos.

Averages: 1 stock ram £9450; 1 shearling ram £735.00; 2 ram lambs £3517.50; 7 aged ewes £1432.50; 1 ewe with lamb at foot £1050.00; 4 shearling ewes £5643.75; 2 ewe lambs £3412.50 (McCartneys).