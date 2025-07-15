From Shropshire to Portugal: The easy way to build a talent pool

If you are planning to expand your Shropshire-based business to Portugal, you may wonder what the easiest way is to access the country's large talent pool.

Firstly, you could consider setting up a legal local entity in Portugal, which will give you access to their talent pool. However, this route can be challenging, time-consuming, and costly, as you will be required to comply with complex local labour laws, complete lots of paperwork, and overcome language barriers.

The easiest way to hire and manage Portuguese talent is by working with an Employer of Record (EOR) provider. EOR providers like Remote People can legally hire Portuguese employees on behalf of your business and manage human resources (HR) tasks such as onboarding, payroll, benefits, and tax compliance. In the meantime, you remain in control of the employee's day-to-day tasks and performance.

Team Building

Now that you know the best way to build a talent pool of Portuguese employees, this article will explore why you should consider hiring employees from Portugal and how they can benefit your Shropshire-based business.

Why Hire Employees From Portugal?

Hiring Portuguese employees to work for your Shropshire-based business is likely to be a strategic decision, especially in today's globally competitive and remote-friendly work environment. Here are the main reasons why you should hire top talent from Portugal:

They are well educated

Portugal has an exceptional education system, and in recent years, the country has produced a growing number of graduates in science, engineering, IT, and business. This has caused cities like Lisbon, Porto, and Braga to emerge as global tech hubs.

Many professionals in Portugal have already gained work experience in multicultural environments and have studied or worked abroad, especially within the European Union (EU).

In addition, most Portuguese people can speak fluent English, especially professionals, the younger generations (under 40), and those in urban areas. Many can also speak French and Spanish, giving your customers even more access to support in their preferred language.

By broadening your talent pool, you not only gain access to more candidates but also an excellent range of skills and educational levels.

Lower salaries

At first glance, it may seem that hiring talent from another country could increase your business costs, but this isn't always the case, as average salaries vary significantly across many European countries due to different minimum wages and living costs.

The monthly average gross income in the UK is €3,381 (£2,920), whilst in Portugal it is just €1,670 (£1,442). So, you'll likely be able to pay your Portuguese employees a lower annual salary.

Enhances workplace diversity

Every employee brings their unique background, culture, and experiences into the professional workplace. Portuguese employees, in particular, will bring their Southern European culture, which is shaped by a mix of Iberian, Mediterranean, and Atlantic influences.

In addition, Portugal has made substantial progress in LGBTQ+ rights, gender equality, and human rights, and many professionals are already supportive of these inclusive practices.

A diverse workplace allows for more ideas, processes, and perspectives, which can, in turn, increase productivity and creativity, as well as enhance your brand reputation. In fact, diverse teams are 35% more likely to outperform their competitors and diversity in the workplace improves team performance by 30%.

Allows for real-time collaboration

Between the last Sunday of October and the last Sunday of March (winter), mainland Portugal is in the same time zone as the UK, and between the last Sunday of March and the last Sunday of October (summer), the country is just one hour ahead.

This time zone alignment enables real-time collaboration between your Shropshire-based team and your employees in Portugal. Real-time collaboration increases productivity, communication, and boosts teamwork.

If you hire employees from Australia, Asia, or the United States, you may encounter scheduling conflicts, delayed communication, and disorganised workflows.

Ready To Build Your Talent Pool?

Building your talent pool is essential in today's competitive business landscape. Whether you want to hire remote Portuguese employees or bring the talent to your Shropshire-based workplace, EOR providers like Remote People can help you.

When selecting an EOR provider, be sure to conduct some research, as there are numerous options available. It's essential to choose a third-party provider with strong connections in Portugal and an in-country team dedicated to supporting your employees.