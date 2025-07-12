Flower club ready for next meeting and welcome visitors
We meet at St Mary’s Church Centre in Albrighton at 7.30pm on the third Tuesday of each month except during August.
Our next meeting will be on Tuesday, 15 July when we welcome Peggy and Pam presenting their demonstration “Just Take Two”. Peggy and Pam make a great flower arranging duo with giggles guaranteed. Visitors welcome.
Venue: St Mary's Church Centre, Vicarage Fields, off High Street, Albrighton WV7 3QE.