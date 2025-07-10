Thousands of disadvantaged youngsters discover nature for the first time with Shropshire charity

Field Studies Council was one of several key organisations which helped to deliver the 12-month long Generation Green 2 project aimed at giving young people from some of the most socially disadvantaged areas a chance to visit national parks, national landscapes and Sites of Special Scientific Interest.

The initiative funded by the Department for Environment, Food and Rural Affairs (Defra) has enabled a total of 26,663 young people to spend time outdoors and a newly published report states the impact of the project has been ‘profound’.

Eight in 10 participants said they would not have had the chance to experience the outdoors without the programme’s support. For over a third of participants, it marked their first-ever visit to the countryside.

Field Studies Council connects young people to nature through Generation Green 2 project

As part of its involvement, Field Studies Council, welcomed nearly 4,000 young people to its field centres – including Preston Montford near Shrewsbury – as well as sites in Somerset, Suffolk, Cumbria, Devon, Buckinghamshire and Surrey.

Mark Castle, Chief Executive of Field Studies Council, said: “This project has again demonstrated the big impact that high quality outdoor learning can have on so many aspects of a young person’s life.

“For many it was a completely new experience and for some it will be life changing and we are proud to have played our part in that.

“When these young people visited our centres, we saw real improvements in their mental health, we saw their confidence grow and we watched their love of learning evolve.

“When you take learning outside, classroom subjects suddenly spark into life and this project gave learners a renewed sense of joy in their learning as well as time to run around in wide, open spaces and enjoy being a child.

“The project's success highlights the clear demand for additional opportunities like this, ensuring every child can access valuable outdoor learning experiences.

“It’s important we build on this success, continue to address the barriers wherever possible and build more outdoor learning into all aspects of the education curriculum.”

Throughout the project, Field Studies Council, funded a mix of day and overnight trips for youngsters aged 7 to 18.

For many participants, these trips provided extraordinary first-time experiences – from seeing stars in a truly dark sky to walking freely in open countryside – creating memorable moments of discovery and wonder.

Sessions delivered by the charity combined curriculum learning with creative and reflective activities such as environmental art, guided meditation and stargazing helping students to feel connected to nature rather than just studying it.

Expert tutors from the charity documented improved teamwork and confidence among the students whilst one schoolteacher commented: “They blossomed – many with difficult home lives found joy in just playing outside.”

Generation Green 2 was the second project to be delivered by the Access Unlimited coalition which, as well as Field Studies Council, also comprises YHA (England & Wales) as the project lead and partners, The Outward Bound Trust, Scouts, Girlguiding, nine English National Parks, and the National Landscapes Association.

Over the 12-month period, the programme provided life-changing outdoor experiences - from day trips to residentials - designed to improve wellbeing, confidence, and environmental awareness.

James Blake, Chair of Access Unlimited and Chief Executive of YHA (England & Wales), said: “This isn’t just about fun and fresh air.

“It’s about equity, opportunity, and giving every young person the chance to thrive in and care for the world around them. However, further funding is needed if we are to keep the momentum going.”

The Generation Green 2 Celebration Report comes amid mounting evidence that outdoor and nature-based learning is being squeezed out of children’s lives.

Research from The Sutton Trust recently revealed that 53 per cent of senior school leaders have been forced to divert Pupil Premium funding, away from outdoor learning to cover shortfalls in core budgets.

Field Studies Council, which has been providing outdoor learning for more than 80 years, has a number of programmes in place to ensure all young people have access to outdoor opportunities including its Grants for Schools funding scheme.

The charity utilised several of its field study sites which are located either in or near to National Parks or Areas of Outstanding Beauty to deliver Generation Green 2 sessions.

Preston Montford is situated in the heart of Shropshire on the banks of the River Severn. The centre is set in a 12-hectare estate and allows easy access to the Long Mynd and Stiperstones in the Shropshire Hills AONB.

For more information about the Field Studies Council visit https://www.field-studies-council.org/