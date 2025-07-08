Year 10 conquer Duke of Edinburgh expeditions!

Over two separate trips, our students trekked approximately 13km each day, demonstrating remarkable endurance. They faced some truly hot conditions, but their resilience shone through. Despite the challenging weather, they worked together seamlessly as a team, supporting one another every step of the way.

Year 10 students

Both expeditions involved overnight camping, and throughout the entire experience, our students were an absolute credit to the school. Their conduct was exemplary, and they represented us with pride.

A key focus of these expeditions was the development of essential outdoor skills, and our Year 10s truly excelled. They significantly improved their navigation skills over the four days, learning to read maps, use compasses, and plot their routes with growing confidence.

Trekking in North Wales. Photo: G Evans

We are incredibly proud of all the students who took part. Their dedication, teamwork, and ability to overcome challenges are truly inspiring. Well done, Year 10!

Admiring the view. Photo: G Evans

Camping out. Photo: G Evans