The Feathers Hotel launches dream wedding giveaway in historic Ludlow

Steeped in over 400 years of history, The Feathers Hotel is offering a complete wedding package that allows one couple to exchange vows in the hotel’s beautifully restored, Grade I listed surroundings — all in the heart of the picturesque Shropshire market town of Ludlow.

With its half-timbered Tudor façade and rich heritage dating back to 1619, The Feathers Hotel is a landmark venue. Lovingly restored following a multi-million-pound refurbishment from Crest Hotels Group, the hotel offers an unforgettable setting full of period charm — from ancient oak beams and Jacobean coving to elegant stained-glass features.

Often described as one of Britain’s most romantic buildings, the hotel was once named “the most handsome inn in the world” by The New York Times and was recently featured in The Times “Best Places to Stay in the UK” list.

The Feathers Hotel. Photo: Crest Hotel Group

To celebrate love and history coming together, The Feathers Hotel is inviting couples to enter a competition to win a complete wedding package, designed to create a magical day with all the character, warmth and atmosphere this unique venue offers.

The Wedding Package Includes:

Day and Night Room Hire of the historic Prince Charles Suite for the Civil Ceremony and Reception

Wedding Breakfast for 30 day guests

Glass of Wine with dinner and Prosecco toast

Evening Buffet for 80 guests

DJ for evening celebrations

Overnight stay for the couple in one of the hotel’s luxurious Junior Suites

Dedicated wedding coordinator

Finishing touches including white linen, chair covers, cake stand and knife

With the average UK wedding now costing over £23,000, many couples are finding it harder than ever to plan the celebration they’ve always dreamed of. The Feathers Hotel’s Dream Wedding Giveaway offers the chance to enjoy a stunning historic venue, with all the essential elements of the perfect day included — helping one couple to celebrate in style, without the financial worry.

"The Feathers is one of the most atmospheric and characterful places to get married in the UK," says Greg Loweth, Group Director of Revenue. "From the centuries-old beams to the historic Prince Charles Suite, every corner of the hotel tells a story — making it the perfect backdrop for a couple’s special day. We also understand that the rising cost of weddings can make planning the perfect celebration feel out of reach for many. This giveaway is our way of helping one couple experience all the romance, history and charm The Feathers has to offer — without the financial stress."

Win a wedding at The Feathers Hotel

Holly and Nick, who tied the knot at The Feathers, shared their experience: "We couldn’t have imagined a more perfect place to get married than The Feathers. The charm and character of the building gave our wedding the intimate, unique feel we were hoping for. Our guests couldn’t stop talking about how beautiful and special it all was — we’ll never forget it."

How to Enter

Couples eager to create their own piece of history at The Feathers can enter via the hotel’s website.

Entries close at midnight on 7 August. The winning couple will be contacted directly by The Feathers Hotel team. The wedding must take place between 1 September 2025 – 31 March 2026.

Terms & Conditions: