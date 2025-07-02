The Bailey Head celebrates more awards as it's crowned 'Midlands Best Traditional Pub'

The pub, which is the reigning CAMRA UK National Pub of the Year has been announced as the Shropshire Pub of the Year and Shropshire Cider Pub of the Year in the latest round of the Pub of the Year competition.

Then at the Midland Food, Drink and Hospitality Awards night on Monday, landlady Grace Goodlad collected the award for Midlands Best Traditional Pub.

Grace Goodlad collects the Midlands Food, Drink and Hospitality Award for Best Traditional Pub. Picture: Edwin Ladd – Mr Ladd Media©

Grace said: “I was stunned and surprised to hear us being announced as the winners of the award, as always it is a testament to the great team we have.”

The Bailey Head receives the CAMRA Shropshire Pub of the Year and Cider Pub of the Year awards. Picture: Bailey Head Ltd