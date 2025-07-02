The Bailey Head celebrates more awards as it's crowned 'Midlands Best Traditional Pub'
The Bailey Head in Oswestry is celebrating awards from the Campaign for Real Ale (CAMRA) and in the Midlands Food, Drink and Hospitality Awards.
The pub, which is the reigning CAMRA UK National Pub of the Year has been announced as the Shropshire Pub of the Year and Shropshire Cider Pub of the Year in the latest round of the Pub of the Year competition.
Then at the Midland Food, Drink and Hospitality Awards night on Monday, landlady Grace Goodlad collected the award for Midlands Best Traditional Pub.
Grace said: “I was stunned and surprised to hear us being announced as the winners of the award, as always it is a testament to the great team we have.”