Stars of Wicked are heading for Weston Rhyn

Taking place on the 23rd and the 24th of July, these immersive workshops will offer young musical theatre enthusiasts (aged 9–16) an unforgettable two-day experience in acting, singing, and dance, alongside an introduction to the professional theatre world. Designed to boost confidence, refine performance skills, and inspire the next generation of stars, this is a rare opportunity to learn from seasoned West End professionals.

Wicked Workshops at The Holroyc Community Theatre. Picture: Moreton Hall

Michael Jenkins, Head of Drama at Moreton Hall, shared his excitement: “We’re delighted to host such an incredible event. Sasha and Lucyelle bring a wealth of expertise, and this is a truly unmissable chance for young performers to gain insight into the world of professional theatre. Wicked is a phenomenal show, and with these two leading the workshops, it’s going to be something special.”

Lucyelle Cliffe. Picture: Moreton Hall

Lucyelle Cliffe, who has graced the West End stage in numerous productions such as Wicked, Legally Blonde and Les Mis, said: “I remember how eager I was to dive into musical theatre as a young performer. Being able to guide and encourage these talented individuals is incredibly rewarding. I can’t wait to help them discover their place on stage and share the magic of Wicked!”

With insider knowledge from Wicked and the West End, participants will engage in dynamic activities, focusing on stage presence, vocal techniques, and resilience in performance.

Sasha Wareham. Picture: Moreton Hall

Sasha Wareham, a seasoned performer with a wealth of theatre experience, including Barbie the film, added: “This is such a fantastic opportunity for young artists to explore their potential. Wicked is a show that inspires so many, and we’re excited to bring its energy into these workshops, helping performers grow and shine.”

Based on Gregory Maguire’s reimagined Wizard of Oz tale, Wicked tells the captivating story of Elphaba and Glinda, weaving themes of friendship, ambition, and self-discovery. Whether a longtime fan or new to the show, attendees will leave with valuable skills and unforgettable memories.

Spaces are limited! Secure your spot now via The Holroyd Community Theatre website: theholroydtheatre.co.uk/wicked. For enquiries, please contact Tara Edwards via email: info@theholroyd.com or call 01691 776 069.

Don’t miss this chance to learn from the best, defy gravity and take your performance to new heights!