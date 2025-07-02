Get active and feel connected - activities for the over 65s

We understand how important it is to stay physically active and socially connected as we grow older — and that’s exactly what Golden Years is all about. Through a friendly, inclusive programme of gentle fitness classes and social sessions, we’re helping people in Wem and surrounding areas move more, feel better, and build lasting connections in the community.

Walk and Talk

Join us each week for sessions that support strength, balance, mobility, and mental wellbeing:

Exercise Class

Walk & Talk – Every Tuesday at 11.30am

A relaxed social walk around town or local green spaces, perfect for fresh air, gentle movement, and conversation.

Exercise Class – Every Thursday at 11.30am

A low-impact session tailored for older adults, including seated workouts, balance activities, and stretching to improve confidence and coordination.

All sessions are held at Wem Town Hall and are led by friendly, experienced instructors. They’re suitable for all fitness levels — whether you’re a beginner, returning to exercise, or looking for something more gentle and enjoyable.

Why join?

Golden Years isn’t just about physical health — it’s about helping you live well in every way:

Feel stronger and more mobile with regular, age-appropriate movement

Boost your mental wellbeing through positive activity and gentle routines

Meet new people and enjoy a warm, welcoming space

Gain confidence in staying active and independent

We know that gyms and fitness centres can feel daunting — that’s why Golden Years offers a safe, fun, and community-led alternative.

Who is it for?

This project is for anyone aged 65 or over who wants to:

Keep moving at their own pace

Improve strength and balance

Rebuild social connections after the pandemic

Try something new in a relaxed and supportive setting

Whether you’ve never exercised before or you’re looking for a more suitable way to stay active, Golden Years is for you.

How it’s funded

Golden Years Fitness is proudly funded by Sport England, supporting our goal to help older adults in Wem live healthier, more connected lives. The programme is managed by Wem Town Hall with support from local volunteers, healthcare professionals, and community groups.

Getting involved

Cost: Sessions are free.

Transport: If you need help getting here, we may be able to assist through local transport partners.

Refreshments: Join us after sessions for a cuppa and a chat — because social time matters too.





