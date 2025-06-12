Royal Bournemouth Hospital celebrates construction milestone with Shropshire-based Darwin Group®

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

Shropshire-based Darwin Group®, the healthcare estates specialist, has delivered and installed the highest point of Royal Bournemouth Hospital’s new Coast Building. Construction started on the site in November 2024 following a ground-breaking ceremony.

Royal Bournemouth Hospital, part of University Hospitals Dorset NHS Foundation Trust (UHD), is also part of the NHS’s national New Hospital Programme.

Darwin Group has expertly designed and is now constructing, delivering, and installing the Coast Building. It will contain a modern ward and catering block to expand the hospital’s patient capacity and elevate University Hospital Dorset’s services.

The topping out ceremony was organised collaboratively between UHD and Darwin Group, and guests included the Trust’s chief executive and senior leadership team, senior leaders from the NHS’s New Hospital Programme, and key stakeholders, including Tom Hayes MP Bournemouth East and Councillor Millie Earl, Leader, BCP Council.

Nick Dawe, managing director for Darwin Group, said: “It’s been a pleasure to be part of today’s topping out ceremony at Royal Bournemouth Hospital and to hear the excitement from Trust staff on how much of a positive impact this new building, and the facilities it will house, will bring to their working experience, as well as for patients in Bournemouth.

“We’re proud to continue our close collaboration with the Trust on the Coast Building and look forward to handing over this project successfully in 2026.”

Darren Crook CBE, programme delivery director for the NHS’ New Hospital Programme, added: “Reaching the topping out milestone at the Coast Building is a fantastic achievement for everyone involved. It reflects the hard work, collaboration and commitment of UHD, Darwin Group, and the wider New Hospital Programme.

“This new facility will make a meaningful difference to staff and patients at Royal Bournemouth Hospital, and it’s great to see real progress on the ground as we work together to deliver modern, sustainable infrastructure for the NHS of the future.”

Siobhan Harrington, chief executive for University Hospitals Dorset NHS Foundation Trust, also shared her thoughts: “The topping out of the Coast Building marks a major milestone for Royal Bournemouth Hospital and for our communities across Dorset.

“The new facility is a vital part of our wider transformation – designed to expand capacity, modernise care, and meet future demand.

“I’m incredibly proud of the teamwork and dedication that’s brought us to this point and look forward to seeing the positive impact this facility will have for generations to come.”

The Coast Building will feature 110 new beds across four floors, a larger kitchen and catering facility. Spanning 10,800 square meters, the facility also reflects a commitment to sustainability and carbon reduction with renewable energy supported by photovoltaic panels.

The construction work programme has been designed to minimise disruptions to the site over the duration of the project and is planned to open in 2026.