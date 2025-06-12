Flower Festival of Colour at St Chad's this weekend

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

Members of Shrewsbury Flower Club are busy this week setting up for the Festival of Colour. This is a celebration of flowers, and like no other Church Flower Festival, there are some amazing designs.

What talented ladies, thank you. It's a WOW from Shrewsbury Flower Club.

We are raising funds for St Chad's Church and our Flower Club, which is now 67 years old and set up by Muriel Tipton and Percy Thrower.

Wonderful craft work!

Please come along, you won't be disappointed, entry by a suggested donation of £5. See you there!