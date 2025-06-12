Flower Festival of Colour at St Chad's this weekend
Today the Castlefields Yarnbombers decorated two pillars outside the Church. They look so colourful and a perfect way to invite you inside.
By contributor Jane Williams
Members of Shrewsbury Flower Club are busy this week setting up for the Festival of Colour. This is a celebration of flowers, and like no other Church Flower Festival, there are some amazing designs.
We are raising funds for St Chad's Church and our Flower Club, which is now 67 years old and set up by Muriel Tipton and Percy Thrower.
Please come along, you won't be disappointed, entry by a suggested donation of £5. See you there!