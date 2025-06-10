Kayakers meet BBC Springwatch star at ‘Stream in the Sky’

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

The presenter was filming the second series of Iolo’s River Valleys as the paddlers prepared to cross the ‘Stream in the Sky’.

Iolo stopped for a chat and a photograph, and wished the team well before they paddled over the world’s highest aqueduct.

Iolo Williams (left) from BBC Springwatch meets the Paddle UK team.

“It was incredible to paddle over the Pontcysyllte Aqueduct - a must for anyone who loves paddling,” said Craig Duff, Head of PaddlePoints.

The Pontcysyllte Aqueduct crosses the River Dee

“It was surreal to see a well known BBC Wildlife presenter at the site and have him wave us off while he filmed for his programme.

“Let’s hope we made the cut!”

Craig Duff (left) and James Ibbotson (right) paddle the Llangollen Canal

The Paddle UK team have been taking on the challenge to paddle as many inland waterways as possible.

When passing through tunnels you have to wear head lights

These include peaceful canals to winding rivers across the UK and can all be found on the PaddlePoints website .

The group, including retired freestyle kayaker James Ibbotson, started their trip at Llangollen Wharf and paddled towards Pontcysyllte Aqueduct, taking in stunning views of the River Dee Valley .

The River Dee in Llangollen

About half a million visitors come to admire ‘the stream in the sky’ and there’s safety advice you must follow.

You must walk with a SUP across the aqueduct

There is no protective railing on the canal side, making it a no-go crossing for stand-up paddleboarders.

People should dismount and walk on the towpath, towing paddleboards behind them.

You have to wear head lights passing through the tunnels on the trail to make boats ahead of you aware.

Chirk Aqueduct was the next highlight of the trip and after crossing it, you travel into England.

The team then passed back into Wales after reaching their destination at the Poacher’s Pub, in Chirk.

A waterways licence required if you’re planning to paddle anywhere along the stretch of the canal.





