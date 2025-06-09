Shropshire recruiter named finalist in prestigious national business awards

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

Laura Davies, founder of Marshall Harmony, has been shortlisted in the Professional Services category for her human-first approach to recruitment. In a sector often focused on speed and numbers, Laura has built a reputation for doing things differently, with empathy, integrity, and a deep understanding of both people and business.

Marshall Harmony provides specialist recruitment services across the manufacturing, engineering, finance, marketing, and sales sectors. But for founder Laura Davies, it’s never just about filling roles. She focuses on building long-term partnerships, having meaningful conversations, and ensuring the right cultural and professional fit for both clients and candidates. It’s this thoughtful, people-first approach that has earned her the trust of businesses and professionals across the region and beyond.

Now in its 14th year, the Enterprise Vision Awards recognise women who are driving change, scaling businesses, and creating real impact in their industries. This year, 144 finalists from across the UK are competing across 18 categories with one lucky finalist winning the prestigious Outstanding Achievement Award which recognises extraordinary business accomplishments, leadership, and contribution to the wider business community.

Coral Horn, founder of the EVAS, said: “Women from all sectors, from startups to scaleups, are celebrated through the EVAS. What makes this community so powerful is the camaraderie, the connection, and the collaboration it fosters. These finalists don’t just represent success, they create impact, spark inspiration, and open the door to opportunity for others.”

Laura now moves on to the next stage, including a judging panel interview, public vote, and an exclusive House of Commons reception, before the awards culminate in a glittering ceremony at the iconic Winter Gardens in Blackpool on Friday, 26 September.

More than just an accolade, the EVAS journey opens doors for finalists, leading to media exposure, new business, investment opportunities, and connections with a powerful network of female entrepreneurs.

To view the full list of finalists and learn more, visit enterprisevisionawards.co.uk