Art Matters: Local artists to hold exhibition

Eighteen of the regions finest artists will come together at Footprint Gallery for an exhibition of the Art that Matters to them. The exhibition runs from 17 to 29 June and is open from 10.30am until 4pm each day.

By contributor Maggie Davis
Published
Last updated

The artists exhibiting are:

  • Alice Savery

  • Ghislaine Beeson

  • Sarah Billingham

  • Paul Holmes

  • Laura-Jayne Grey

  • Gary Jones

  • Maggie Davus

  • Kim Davis

  • Pip Jones

  • Jan Austin

  • Stephen Hopper

  • Rob Leckey

  • Delny Fitrzyk

  • Caroline Bennett

  • Shelly Perkins

  • Scilla Hann 

  • Rachael Walker

The Footprint Gallery is now a well established art venue at Fusion, Church Road, Jackfield TF8 7AP don't miss this chance to see local artists at their best.

Art Matters

