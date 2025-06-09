Art Matters: Local artists to hold exhibition
Eighteen of the regions finest artists will come together at Footprint Gallery for an exhibition of the Art that Matters to them. The exhibition runs from 17 to 29 June and is open from 10.30am until 4pm each day.
By contributor Maggie Davis
Published
Last updated
Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
The artists exhibiting are:
Alice Savery
Ghislaine Beeson
Sarah Billingham
Paul Holmes
Laura-Jayne Grey
Gary Jones
Maggie Davus
Kim Davis
Pip Jones
Jan Austin
Stephen Hopper
Rob Leckey
Delny Fitrzyk
Caroline Bennett
Shelly Perkins
Scilla Hann
Rachael Walker
The Footprint Gallery is now a well established art venue at Fusion, Church Road, Jackfield TF8 7AP don't miss this chance to see local artists at their best.