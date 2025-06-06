Welshpool Rotaract put 13 “life savers” on the streets of Welshpool

Recently 13 local people undertook their 2.5hr session and learned what to do in the event of a cardiac arrest. Rotaract wish to thank the management of the The Royal Oak Hotel in Welshpool for the use of the Powis Suite to run the session.

Welshpool Rotaract work with Welsh Ambulance Community Responders Effie Cadwallader to deliver the very practical session with dummies and training defibrillators to give the attendees the confidence and the skills to sustain life until the paramedics arrive.

Picture shows the first 13 ‘life savers’ now in the Welshpool community

The community project aims to train ordinary people in villages, church halls, pubs and schools in and around Welshpool on how to become ‘life savers’ in their own communities before the ambulance arrives. After the training session everyone was equipped with the skills, but more importantly, the confidence of how to use the defibrillators now in accessible boxes on walls and in redundant telephone kiosks in the communities. If you would like your own free session in your own village to impower more people able to use these skills then please contact Mike Lade on the details below. Having people in the community with the knowledge gained from these training sessions are even more important now with ambulance stations are closing and ambulances waiting outside hospitals.

The new Rotaract club welcomes anyone who wishes to drop in to a meeting to learn more about Rotaract and they meet on the second and fourth Wednesday in the month at The Old Bakehouse, 14 Church Street in Welshpool at 6.30pm for 7pm but always check as they also have social evenings at other places!

More information is available on Face Book @welshpoolrotaract, contacting Mike on 07803 038858, via email at welshpoolrotaract@gmail.com or through the web site welshpoolrotaract.com.