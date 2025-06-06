Sponsor throws down the gauntlet to student award winners

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

The support appeal has been made by Rotarian Johnathan Callwood, president-elect of Shrewsbury Severn Rotary Club, which this year has increased its donation to Shrewsbury Colleges Group’s Star Awards to £600.

Presenting 24 of the 44 awards, he told students, staff and guests that he wanted to encourage students to become involved in some of Rotary’s community projects - and specifically referred to the club’s Santa sleigh at Christmas.

He said this could involve students assisting in helping children on and off the sleigh as well as further assisting the Rotary club to improve its social media presence.

In addition, student involvement in helping the club to make a documentary film about its history and plans for the future.

Caption: Members of Shrewsbury Severn Rotary Club who attended the Star Awards. Left to right Rotarian Johnathan Callwood, Rotarian Marcus Watkin and Rotarian Fred McDonogh.

“I do hope that some of you will speak to me later about getting involved in our exciting fundraising projects,” he told the assembly.

And after the ceremony, he confirmed that several attendees had spoken with him about their potential involvement in the club’s ‘exciting’ projects.

“It looks like our Rotary challenges are inspiring,” he added. “I am proud to be a member of Shrewsbury Severn Rotary Club and especially so to help, encourage and support Shrewsbury Colleges Group students and staff, both financially and hopefully in the near future by sharing some exciting projects which I am heading up during my new presidency.

“By speaking now I want to encourage students to get involved in some of our community projects that are also so important to many local people. I hope our Rotary challenges will inspire them and wish them every success and happiness in the future.”

Principal and CEO of Shrewsbury Colleges Group, James Staniforth, thanked Shrewsbury Severn Rotary Club and Radbrook Foundation, its other sponsor, telling award-winning students their achievements were ‘absolutely fantastic.’

He said he hoped they would feel ‘incredibly proud’ as the college were because of the way they had overcome ‘difficulties, setbacks and challenges.’