Oswestry's next pop-up repair café on Green Day

Great Big Green Week (June 7-15) is the biggest event for climate and nature ever in the UK. Communities across the country will be taking part and everyone’s invited!

Organised by The Climate Coalition and Climate Cymru - a group of over 100 organisations, including the National Trust, Women's Institute, Oxfam, RSPB and The Wildlife Trusts - Great Big Green Week will see 1 million people from communities across the country come together to: protect and restore nature, lessen the impact of climate change, strengthen our communities and demonstrate to politicians that they need to step up and play their part.

As Oswestry celebrates Green Day with expert advice and demos on wildlife, gardening, composting, creating wildflower meadows, and reusing and recycling, Repair Café volunteers will be mending electricals, clothes, bikes and more, for free, at the usual time of 12-3pm. Any donations support running costs of the café.

Sewing fixpert Jenn Deere at work

OsBorders Repair Café Spokesperson Alison Alexander said: "We're really pleased to see the importance of protecting climate and nature brought to the fore across the UK and notably here in Oswestry. Repair Cafés are all about taking some of the strain off our precious planet by reducing resource extraction and energy use. Every small contribution we all make undoubtedly makes a difference - although we would like to see our governments and corporates leading the way in large scale change."

Please book in your items before June 8 via Osbordersrepaircafe@gmail.com or with Colin on 01691 239344. Some walk-in slots will also be available.