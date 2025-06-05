Beer Festival at Cambrian Heritage Railways

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

Over Saturday 5 and Sunday 6 July in the Oswestry station building we will have a fantastic selection on offer including from our very own neighbours at Stonehouse Brewery. The selection will also include beers and ciders from along the old routes of the Cambrian Railways.

Early online booking sees the tickets at just £10 (£13 on the day) with the ticket including - Entry, First ½ pint & Day Rover Train Ticket.

Beer Festival at Oswestry Station this July

There will also be a mix of steam and diesel operated services between Oswestry and Weston Wharf for people to take their ale on the train and enjoy a relaxing train trip as they drink, the service will run into the evening on the Saturday. First train operates at 11am on each day.

Doors open at 10.30am on both days with the bar closing at 9pm on Saturday and 7pm on Sunday (unless the beer runs out...).

For more information and to get your tickets, please visit cambrianrailways.com