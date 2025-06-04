Shrewsbury care team shortlisted for national home care award

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

Winners will be announced at a black-tie ceremony hosted by ITV’s This Morning presenter Josie Gibson on Friday, 20 June at The Marriott Regents Park in London.

This nomination recognises the team’s outstanding work in delivering complex, nurse-led care in home settings - enabling individuals with high needs to maintain their independence and quality of life.

One such individual is Barry, who was left with a life-changing spinal injury following an accident in 2024.

After spending nine months across hospitals in Shrewsbury, Stoke-on-Trent, and Oswestry, Barry’s biggest wish was to return home to his wife.

Barry and his family chose Radis Community Care due to the clinical expertise of its in-house nurse-led care team and the trusted reputation of the Shrewsbury Visiting Care Team.

Earlier this year Barry was finally able to return to his own home, where he now receives 24-hour nurse-led care tailored to his needs.

Barry, said: “I can’t thank Radis enough for making sure I was home and settled for my birthday.”

“We’re so happy to be together again, and even shared a small bottle of wine to mark the occasion.”

With Radis’ support, Barry has made progress and is adapting to a new daily routine.

Danielle Wilkinson, Clinical Lead Nurse at Radis Community Care, said: “We are absolutely thrilled and incredibly proud to be shortlisted for The Complex Care at Home Award.

“This nomination is a wonderful recognition of our dedicated team's hard work and commitment to providing exceptional nurse-led care.

“Enabling individuals like Barry to return home and regain their independence, surrounded by their loved ones, is at the heart of everything we do.

“It's a true testament to the skill and compassion of our Shrewsbury team.”

Radis Community Care delivers high-quality, tailored care and support that enables people to live independently in their own homes and communities.

For more information on Radis Community Care’s services, please call 0330 100 8150.