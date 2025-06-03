From renters to owners: Innovative scheme launches for first-time buyers in Shrewsbury

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

Now live with the first homes available to move in from August 2025, this new scheme offers an innovative route to homeownership for those who are ready to settle down but haven’t yet managed to save a full deposit.

At a time when rising costs are pushing homeownership further out of reach for many, the programme offers a clear alternative: live in the home you want to own, while you save to buy it.

A Smarter Way to Own Your First Home

Specifically designed for first-time buyers, Rent to Own allows eligible households to move into newly built three-bedroom homes with just a 1% deposit based on today’s market price. The deposit is held for them while they rent the home for three years—and it's fully refundable at the end of the term, even if they choose not to buy.

During that time, customers can settle into the home, set down roots, and save towards a targeted 10% deposit and legal costs, knowing the purchase price is locked in from day one. With fixed rent payments and a clear savings pathway, the scheme gives residents financial stability and long-term security—while also keeping them on track to becoming homeowners.

“At Cornovii, we’re committed to helping Shropshire residents find secure, high-quality homes that work for them,” said Harpreet Rayet, Managing Director of Cornovii Developments Ltd.

“Partnering with Kettel allows us to offer a flexible new route onto the housing ladder for people who might otherwise be left behind by the traditional market. Charles View is a fantastic development, and we’re proud to see these homes support first-time buyers in such a meaningful way.”

Trevor Stunden, CEO of Kettel Homes, added: “Rent to Own is designed to make homeownership more achievable—especially in places like Shrewsbury where deposits can be a real barrier. Our model gives people the chance to move in, settle down, and buy when they’re ready, with certainty on the price. We’re excited to launch this partnership with Cornovii and offer local residents a clear path to owning their own home.”

James Owen, Portfolio Holder for Homes & Leisure meets with Harpreet Rayet, Managing Director at Cornovii Developments Limited

Julia Buckley, MP for Shrewsbury, commented: "I’m delighted to see Kettel Homes offered to Shrewsbury residents through this exciting partnership with Cornovii, and pleased to have introduced these two supportive organisations. Kettel’s model offers the kind of help many local renters need to take their first step onto the housing ladder and stay in our beautiful area."

James Owen, Portfolio Holder for Housing and Leisure, Shropshire Council, commented: “Shropshire Council’s new administration is committed to helping our county’s residents find secure, high-quality homes that work for them. Through its housing company Cornovii Developments Ltd, Shropshire Council partnering with Kettel allows for a flexible new route onto the housing ladder for people who might otherwise be left behind by the traditional market. Charles View looks to be a fantastic

Growing Shropshire's Communities—One Home at a Time

The Charles View development is designed with families and community in mind. Offering modern, energy-efficient homes within easy reach of Shrewsbury’s shops, schools, and transport links, the location gives first-time buyers the chance to live where they work, raise families, and become part of a growing neighbourhood.

This initiative is not just about housing—it’s about creating opportunity, building community, and giving people the stability they need to plan for their future.

Interested first-time buyers can find full details about the programme, eligibility criteria, and how to apply via the Kettle Homes website.