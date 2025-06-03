Croesoswallt Archers hosts a grand return of Silver Dollar Tournament

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

Originally established in 1960 by North Wales Archery Society, this UK Record Status Double American event was held annually for 57 consecutive years before its last iteration in 2017. The event features the challenging Double American round, where archers shoot 30 arrows at distances of 60, 50, and 40 yards. This sequence is completed twice, creating two full American Rounds and testing competitors’ precision, consistency, and skill across varying distances.

Thirty-seven archers from around the country gathered on a particularly windy Saturday morning to begin shooting. It was a fantastic day enjoyed by everyone in attendance - not only the archers but also the dedicated volunteers from the club who had spent months preparing for the event and had set up the field to a professional standard.

The Silver Dollar winners from each category

An archer inspects his arrows.

Four archers were able to claim 8 UK Status records at the event.

Members of Croesoswallt Club who organised the event.

Rod Mitchell (Bowbrook Archers) shooting in the Barebow division, secured the records for:

50+ Men Double American

50+ Men American

An archer speaking with official judges.

Kim Doherty (Bowmen of Pendle & Samlesbury) shooting in the Barebow division, secured records in:

Women’s Double American

50+ Women Double American

50+ Women’s American

The shooting line.

Paul Davies (Wrexham Bowmen) shooting in the Compound division, secured records in:

50+ Men American

Archers retrieve their arrows.

Polly Davies (Neston Company of Archers) shooting in the Compound division, secured records in:

50+ Women Double American

50+ Women’s American

The first place trophy.

Archers score their arrows.

Archer shooting.