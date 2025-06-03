Bridgnorth teen chosen as Miss Shropshire finalist

Taylor said: "I decided to do Miss Shropshire as an opportunity to try something new and broaden my horizons as both a person and as a performer. I've been in the performance industry for years and so I am very excited to push myself into this next exciting chapter. The new friendships and bonds created through this experience have been nothing short of incredible and I think it's safe to say that we all think of each other as our sisters now."

Finalist Taylor, and cheerleading teammate, ready to compete at the British Allstar National Championship.

The Miss Shropshire competition 2025 logo