Bridgnorth teen chosen as Miss Shropshire finalist

Local teenager Taylor Davies, aged 16, has been chosen to represent Bridgnorth in the Miss Shropshire 2025 pageant finals. This event has grown incredibly since first being held in 2016, and is currently being organised by our current Miss Shropshire winner from 2024, Eloise Sarasini. It will be held at the Buttermarket, Shrewsbury on 6 July - grab your tickets while you can!

Published
Last updated

Taylor said: "I decided to do Miss Shropshire as an opportunity to try something new and broaden my horizons as both a person and as a performer. I've been in the performance industry for years and so I am very excited to push myself into this next exciting chapter. The new friendships and bonds created through this experience have been nothing short of incredible and I think it's safe to say that we all think of each other as our sisters now."

Finalist Taylor, and cheerleading teammate, ready to compete at the British Allstar National Championship.
The Miss Shropshire competition 2025 logo
Taylor Davies, finalist, taking the Dance World Championship 2025 stage.
