Two Beacons Vineyard launches new tasting room in the heart of Great Malvern

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

Located at 2 St Ann's Rd, Malvern WR14 4RG, the Two Beacons tasting room will serve local, limited varietal, vintage wines by the glass – all hand-harvested from its vineyard.

Visitors can also enjoy vertical tastings of Two Beacons Vineyard Sparkling Rosé Pinot Noir, Bacchus, and Pinot Noir Précoce, to sample the wines through the vintages.

Two Beacons Vineyard

The Two Beacons tasting room will open to the public from Thursday, 5th June, opening Thursday to Saturday every week, from 3pm to 8pm.

The wines include several award winners, including winner of a 2023 WineGB West Bronze Medal - Two Beacons Vineyard 2022 Sparkling Rosé Pinot Noir, Two Beacons Vineyard, 2023 Bacchus, winner of a 2023 WineGB West Silver Medal, and Two Beacons Vineyard, 2023 Pinot Noir Précoce - winner of a WineGB West Silver Medal – as well as the Wine GB West Gold Medal winning 2021 Pinot Noir Précoce.

Ceri Phipps, founder of Two Beacons Vineyard, comments; “We’re passionate about being part of the local community and are excited to share our special wines with visitors to our tasting room. Malvern has developed a reputation as a food and drink destination and it’s fantastic to be a part of that.

“We want to share this experience in becoming a destination that inspires a closer connection between people and nature – as a family-run vineyard, our mission is to build a modern legacy for future generations.”

With an admiration for English wines, the team was inspired to create their own, and to proudly represent the Malvern area. In creating the vineyard, it was important not only to preserve, but encourage the local flora and fauna, with minimal negative environmental impact. The warm, south-facing location with its surrounding native trees and shrubs provide a home to local wildlife, as do the grasses and flowers in the alleys of the vine rows. Nearby trees and boundary hedgerows are home to swallows, swifts, house martins and blackcaps, and goldfinches flutter among the vines feasting on the dandelion seeds.

Our award-winning wines

Two Beacons Vineyard 2022 Sparkling Rosé Pinot Noir - 11.5% ABV, £29

Winner of a 2023 WineGB West Bronze Medal. Bright aromas of raspberry, strawberry and warm, red apple skin follow onto a palate of berries and fresh red cherry. A crisp acidity gives elegance and length. A fantastic accompaniment to canapés and the perfect party drink, consider pairing with creamy risottos, salads or sushi.

Two Beacons Vineyard, 2023 Bacchus - 11% ABV, £16.99

Winner of a 2023 WineGB West Silver Medal. Dominant lime zest aromas with nettles, grassiness and blossom. Refreshing citrus palate with a base of kiwi fruit and hints of white pepper. Great accompaniment to food or simply to enjoy on its own.

Two Beacons Vineyard, 2023 Pinot Noir Précoce - 11.5% ABV, £24

Winner of a WineGB West Silver Medal. Dried rose and lavender aromas with redcurrant, cherry, herbal notes and some pepper spice. Rounded texture, supported by structured tannins and uplifting redcurrant fruit acidity. Notes of bay leaf, dried thyme and sun-dried tomato.

Two Beacons Vineyard is a family passion, belief and ideology that protects the environment for generations to come. A modern legacy in the making. It’s in our nature.

Two Beacons Vineyard

To find out more about Two Beacons Vineyard, visit twobeaconsvineyard.com.