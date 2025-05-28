Shrewsbury High celebrates 140 years!

SHS Head Darren Payne thanked all those who had taken part in making the weekend so special: “To see generations of SHS students – past and present – connecting across the years was a source of immense pride. The alumnae tours brought to life not only stories of days gone by but also a shared sense of belonging that continues to bind us as a community. We are a school shaped by our people, and it was deeply moving to witness those connections rekindled and celebrated.

"The Spring Fair offered a joyful showcase of our school’s creativity, energy and warmth – with families, staff, and students joining together in true SHS style. And what a finale we enjoyed at the Gala Ball! This 140th birthday was not just about honouring our past, but about looking forward with confidence and pride. Our values of Character, Endeavour and Achievement have carried us through the decades and continue to shape the remarkable young people at the heart of SHS today.

"It was a celebration of who we are – and everything we aspire to be”.

140 years educating girls in the heart of Shrewsbury

Town Crier Martin Wood opened the event

The school fields were full of local families enjoying live music, food and drink and traditional games and activities.

Celebrating 140 years of SHS

Celebrations continued with a Gala Ball