Shrewsbury High celebrates 140 years!
A weekend of celebrations over May bank holiday marked Shrewsbury High School’s 140th birthday as the school celebrated its milestone anniversary in style. From an alumnae reunion, to the joyful bustle of a Spring Fair and the glamour of their Gala Ball, the weekend was a true triumph – a fitting celebration of the rich history, enduring spirit, and bright future of SHS.
Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
SHS Head Darren Payne thanked all those who had taken part in making the weekend so special: “To see generations of SHS students – past and present – connecting across the years was a source of immense pride. The alumnae tours brought to life not only stories of days gone by but also a shared sense of belonging that continues to bind us as a community. We are a school shaped by our people, and it was deeply moving to witness those connections rekindled and celebrated.
"The Spring Fair offered a joyful showcase of our school’s creativity, energy and warmth – with families, staff, and students joining together in true SHS style. And what a finale we enjoyed at the Gala Ball! This 140th birthday was not just about honouring our past, but about looking forward with confidence and pride. Our values of Character, Endeavour and Achievement have carried us through the decades and continue to shape the remarkable young people at the heart of SHS today.
"It was a celebration of who we are – and everything we aspire to be”.