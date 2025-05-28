Mini Up A Mountain - in aid of Melanoma Focus

This late May bank holiday weekend, a group of friends and family from across the globe came together to carry the shell of an original MINI car from Hay-on-Wye, ascending Hay Bluff and constructing it at the summit of Twyn Llech. The team then deconstructed the vehicle and continued to carry it down the mountain, completing their hike in Abergavenny.

Facing weather typical of a bank holiday weekend, the team battled through heavy winds and rain to reach the summit, and were rewarded with blue skies later in the hike. The group shared out the load of the car panels, which weighed up to 12kg each, to ensure that nobody was injured along the way.

The Mini Up A Mountain team with the constructed MINI at the summit.

After seven hours of hard work, hiking 15 miles in total, all 24 members of the group (including Bertie the dog) reunited with the support team, made up of Francis’ parents Sue and Matthew McFarlane, for a well-earned drink at the Skirrid Inn.

Members of the team mid-MINI construction.

The Mini Up A Mountain team created and completed this challenge in memory of Francis McFarlane, who suddenly and tragically passed away last May due to melanoma, aged 51. He was a resident of Shropshire for over 20 years and an active member of the community, teaching in local schools, performing with local musical groups, establishing and leading Broseley 1st Cubs and Scouts, running children's groups, and much more before his untimely death in Telford last year. Francis was an ex-MINI mechanic and lifelong MINI fanatic, making this MINI-centred challenge the most appropriate tribute in the eyes of his friends and family.

Mini Up A Mountain was arranged to coincide with Melanoma & Skin Cancer Awareness Month, which takes place every May and is supported by Mini Up A Mountain’s chosen charity, Melanoma Focus.

The group were able to admire breathtaking views of the Brecon Beacons and beyond.

Melanoma Focus are a UK-based charity that develops and funds research, informational documents and guidelines, and patient support for melanoma, the 5th most common cancer in the UK. Information about the diagnosis, treatment and prevention of melanoma, and guides to help you check your skin, can be found on the Melanoma Focus website: melanomafocus.org.

Francis McFarlane was a local primary school music teacher, teaching most recently at Five Ways Primary School in Cannock.

So far, Mini Up A Mountain has raised almost £18,000 for Melanoma Focus. If you would like to contribute to this total, you can find the Mini Up A Mountain JustGiving page at: justgiving.com/page/miniupamountain.