‘This is just the beginning’: Law firm says there’s more to come as Shropshire Rising Professionals celebrates two years

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

With even bigger and better events planned in the future, the Shropshire-based firm believes the events can grow even more over the next two years.

Shropshire Rising Professionals was originally created in collaboration with Azets in 2023, and has since gone from strength to strength; drawing support from leading sponsors including Savills and RBC Brewin Dolphin.

To celebrate its second anniversary, the group gathered for a ‘Paint and Sip’ evening where guests were invited to create their own artistic masterpiece. Adele Benoit from Waterside Art Painting Events led the evening’s painting activity.

The event, which offers the chance for up-and-coming professionals from sectors including law, accountancy, HR and property development to make valuable connections in a relaxed setting, took place at The Henry Tudor Inn.

Hugh Strickland, Partner and Head of the Shrewsbury office, said: “We’re incredibly proud of how far Shropshire Rising Professionals has come in just two years. This is just the beginning – we’re committed to building a vibrant local community where young professionals can connect, grow and thrive in Shropshire.

“We think there’s a real opportunity to become one of the most successful business networking events for young people in the region, especially as attendance numbers continue to grow.

“We hope hearing about this second anniversary will encourage even more people to join us at what are informal, fun and friendly events.”

The next Shropshire Rising Professionals event takes place on 26 June, and anyone interested can email rsvp@aaronandpartners.com.