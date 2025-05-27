Shropshire developer highlights three bedroom home for summer move

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

The Hadley, located at Hughes Meadow, is a detached home that is well-suited to growing families.

On the ground floor, there is an open-plan kitchen-diner with French doors opening onto a private walled garden, ideal for barbeques and enjoying the summer sun. The kitchen also benefits from a handy utility room whilst the lounge, with two sets of windows, is full of natural light.

The kitchen dining room in the Hadley show home at Hughes Meadow

Upstairs are two double bedrooms and a single bedroom. The main bedroom has an en suite shower room, which ensures home buyers can avoid the morning rush.

The single bedroom in the Hadley show home at Hughes Meadow

House hunters wanting to view the Hadley are invited to tour the show home open at Hughes Meadow.

Steve Barton, Senior Sales Manager at David Wilson Homes Mercia, said: “We are excited to announce that the Hadley home on Hughes Meadow is ready to move into.

Main bedroom in the Hadley show home at Hughes Meadow

“With summer just around the corner, now is a great time to explore the development and discover why Telford is such an attractive location for so many home buyers.”

Lawley, in Telford, is nestled close to the picturesque countryside with many amenities right on the doorstep. Homebuyers at Hughes Meadow can enjoy the best of both a village lifestyle and useful commuter connections.

Summer is the perfect time to move into the area and experience the great outdoors. Telford is an excellent base for exploring the area’s scenic countryside and rich heritage, with the historic village of Ironbridge within five miles.

Within the Ironbridge Valley of Invention, residents will find numerous museums that provide memorable family days out.

Telford’s town centre offers a range of retail and entertainment facilities, including the shopping centre with a bowling alley, arcade, cinema and a variety of restaurants.

Hughes Meadow can be found on Milners Lane, off Concorde in Lawley, and currently has a collection of three and four bedroom homes with prices starting from £300,000.

For further details on any nearby developments, call the sales team on 033 3355 8479 or visit the website at David Wilson Homes in Shropshire.