Scorching neo noir thriller heading to Theatre Severn
The first in a series of audience loved plays from award winning writer/director of The Haunting of Blaine Manor. Nominated for Salford Star best drama of the year, part of Joe O’Byrne’s critically acclaimed series of plays Tales from Paradise Heights - you don’t need to have seen the other shows to enjoy this scorching neo noir thriller!
'Stephen King meets Jimmy McGovern'
Strawberry Jack: A Tale from Paradise Heights - written & directed by Joe O'Byrne
Strawberry Jack Grundy was a wild child that grew into a ferocious man. Once the War Horse of Paradise Heights, recent events have stacked the deck firmly against the One Eyed Jack of The Ace of Spades Club. He is now a fading shadow of the warrior and street fighter he once was.
But the rescue of a woman on the mean streets of Paradise Heights thrusts Jack into a situation he has never faced before, untapped feelings stir and a frozen heart begins to melt. But One Eyed Jacks aren’t always lucky; someone wants Jack dead by Christmas.
They say Christmas is a time for angels, a time for miracles. Well Jack may have found his angel. Now all he needs is a miracle…
Event details
Date - Sunday, 1 June
Time - 7.30pm
Where - Shrewsbury Theatre Severn, Frankwell Quay, Shrewsbury, Shropshire, SY3 8FT
Box Office: - 01743 281281