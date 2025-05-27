Hillfest 2025 - a fun filled day for all the family!

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

Following the success of last years event, Hillcrest Manor Nursing Home, Minsterley, are holding their fun filled, family summer fayre on Sunday 22 June. 'Hillfest' has a country/western theme, with fantastic country singer Paul Watkins singing throughout the afternoon, a delicious barbecue, inflatables, ponies and goats, refreshments, ice cream van, plus many stalls, with Hillcrest own made produce to local craft businesses. Hillfest will also be holding a fantastic raffle (please contact the home directly for tickets).

So come along for a fantastic afternoon out, with all proceeds going to the wonderful residents comfort fund, allowing them to enjoy many activities.

For more information, see facebook.com/HillcrestManorNursingHome

Please note, this will be a cash event.

Hillfest is back!

Paul Watkins will be performing all afternoon

Fantastic raffle prizes