Grab a selfie with a Storm Trooper, or vogue with Vader: Comic creators come to Kings Heath for High Vis Comic Con

The day will feature special comic book guests, retro gaming with Dead Pixels, free comic book workshops, live street art, and film screenings courtesy of Birmingham Anime Festival organisers. High Vis Comic Con gives fans, families, and the comic book curious the chance to catch some of comics’ biggest creators in person while enjoying the bars, eateries and independent shops in one of Birmingham’s most talked about and desirable suburbs. The will even be an special appearance by the Star Wars 501st UK Garrison, so why not grab a selfie with a Storm Trooper, or vogue with Vader?

We also have a very special gig kicking off at 4pm in the Hare and Hounds with Charlie Adlard’s band, Cosmic Rays, with all proceeds from ticket sales going to the Kings Heath Food Bank. Tickets available here .

High Vis Comic Con

Plus, there’s not one but two after parties, where we will be auctioning off special one-off prizes donated by our guests. If you want to kick back and chill, there’s the Green Room at Fletchers. For those looking for something more, then head over to The Station Pub where we will be blasting tunes throughout the daytime and night.

High Vis guests

Organiser and High Vis Festival Co-Director, Olly MacNamee stated: “While we are known for our successful street art festival, I am a huge comic book fan and there’s a lot of crossover between both. So, why not bring them together in one place?

Cosmic Rays band poster

The con, however, is all part of a much more ambitious plan. With brilliant events like Joe Lycett’s PRIDE Queens Heath, the monthly Farmers Market and more. We even ran last year’s annual High Vis Street Art Festival here, gifting to the community a much-loved new community mural. Working with local artists, schools and businesses, we want to build on these successes and encourage more visual artists to visit the area, mingle and collaborate. We want Kings Heath to be a hot spot for the visual arts and a prime destination for everyone. Call this con is a statement of our intent!”

High Vis Comic Con

Our supporting partners include Birmingham City Council, the Enterprise Action Zone, MIA Properties, All Saints Community Centre, Enjoy Kings Heath, The Station, Fletchers, The Juke Bar, The Hare and Hounds, the Heath Book Shop, graffiti artist.com, Worlds Apart, Kings Heath Food Bank, Stay Weird and Revolution Sounds Community Sound System, United Artists of South Birmingham.

