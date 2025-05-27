Bella raises over £1,000 for local baby bank
Last month, 9 year old Bella set herself the target of raising £100 for local charity, Little Stars. She pledged to run a total of 40km during April. Not only did she reach her target, she received over ten times that amount bringing the total raised to £1,052!
By contributor Rose Richards
Bella, who attends Oxon CE Primary School, chose to raise funds for vulnerable families across Shropshire.
She was interested in Little Stars and wanted to do her part to help support such a fantastic cause.
Bella was very determined and dedicated and is thrilled by the amount raised and how it can help families in need. She is very grateful to all who donated.