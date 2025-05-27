Bella raises over £1,000 for local baby bank

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

Bella, who attends Oxon CE Primary School, chose to raise funds for vulnerable families across Shropshire.

She was interested in Little Stars and wanted to do her part to help support such a fantastic cause.

Bella was very determined and dedicated and is thrilled by the amount raised and how it can help families in need. She is very grateful to all who donated.

Bella meets with charity founder and CEO, Leanne Simcoe to be awarded a special certificate.