Afternoon Tea and Teddy Bears' Picnic in the company of cats
At Shropshire Cat Rescue we are holding two events where you can spend time with our resident cats and enjoy a meal with family and friends. At our Afternoon Tea on 1 June you can enjoy a relaxing afternoon in the company of cats then at our Teddy Bears' Picnic on 27 July bring along your teddy and picnic and enjoy time with cats whilst also learning about them through some fun activities.
Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Curious to find out what having an Afternoon Tea in the company of cats? You can do just that at the shelter. You will have a guided tour and then settle down for Afternoon Tea.
There are two sittings to choose from:
12 noon to 2pm
2pm to 4pm
There will be a selection of sandwiches and cakes along with unlimited tea and coffee.
It is a lovely peaceful afternoon and is enjoyed by our resident cats, visitors and our event volunteers.
At Shropshire Cat Rescue we are even more excited about our Teddy Bears' Picnic on Sunday, 27 July, our mascot cat Micky will be greeting everyone and is looking forward to meeting every ones favourite teddies. Bring along your picnic and teddy bears and spend time in the company of cats. There will be activities to get involved with including learning about how cats see, create cat toys and much more. Adults are £2.50 and children are free.
Both these events help raise much needed funds for our rescue and we hope visitors enjoy their time at our shelter whilst helping support our work.
For more information, visit: shropshirecatrescue.org.uk