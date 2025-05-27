Afternoon Tea and Teddy Bears' Picnic in the company of cats

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

Curious to find out what having an Afternoon Tea in the company of cats? You can do just that at the shelter. You will have a guided tour and then settle down for Afternoon Tea.

There are two sittings to choose from:

12 noon to 2pm

2pm to 4pm

Micky ready to great everyone with his teddies

There will be a selection of sandwiches and cakes along with unlimited tea and coffee.

It is a lovely peaceful afternoon and is enjoyed by our resident cats, visitors and our event volunteers.

At Shropshire Cat Rescue we are even more excited about our Teddy Bears' Picnic on Sunday, 27 July, our mascot cat Micky will be greeting everyone and is looking forward to meeting every ones favourite teddies. Bring along your picnic and teddy bears and spend time in the company of cats. There will be activities to get involved with including learning about how cats see, create cat toys and much more. Adults are £2.50 and children are free.

Afternoon Tea

Both these events help raise much needed funds for our rescue and we hope visitors enjoy their time at our shelter whilst helping support our work.

Rudy guarding the tables waiting for guests.

Activities for young budding shelter volunteers.

Afternoon Tea In The Company Of Cats

Information about our Afternoon Tea

Information about our Teddy Bears' Picnic.

For more information, visit: shropshirecatrescue.org.uk