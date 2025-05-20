Men are responsible for 80% of mobile phone driving offences in North Wales

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

A Freedom of Information request, analysed by Allen Leasing , revealed that there were 1,233 mobile phone violations, people using their mobile phone behind the wheel between 2022 and early 2025.

North Wales Mobile Phone Violations Gender Mobile Phone Offences Median Age Female 239 38 Male 994 39

Interestingly, 994 offenders were male compared to 239 females. The median age for a female offender was 38, compared to 39 for males.

Chanel Boddington of Allen Leasing commented: “Using a mobile phone while driving remains one of the most dangerous distractions on the road. Despite widespread awareness and legal penalties, many drivers still underestimate the risk. Staying focused behind the wheel is not just about following the law, it's about protecting lives, including your own and others.

Advice for Not Using a Mobile Phone While Driving

1. Activate 'Do Not Disturb' Mode

“Most smartphones now include a driving or 'Do Not Disturb' mode. Activate this feature before you set off. It automatically blocks calls, texts, and notifications so you’re not tempted to check your phone mid-journey.

2. Use a Phone Holder for Navigation Only

“If you rely on your phone for GPS, use a fixed phone mount and always set your route before starting the engine. Do not interact with the device while driving. Voice navigation should be your guide, not your fingers.

3. Enable Voice Commands for Essential Tasks

“Virtual assistants like Siri, Google Assistant, or Alexa can help you send messages, make calls, or control music hands-free, only when necessary. Remember that hands-free does not mean risk-free.

4. Plan Ahead

“Send texts, make calls, or check emails before setting off. Build in extra time into your schedule so you're not tempted to multitask on the move.

5. Use Aeroplane Mode

“If you are easily distracted, switch your phone to aeroplane mode or turn it off completely.

6. Pull Over Safely

“If something’s urgent, pull over in a safe place (not on a motorway hard shoulder) and stop the engine before using your phone.

7. Let Passengers Help

“If you're driving with someone else, ask them to handle phone duties like texts or navigation.

8. Educate Yourself on the Law

“Understand that using a handheld mobile phone while driving is illegal in the UK, even when stopped at lights or in traffic.

9. Use In-Car Tech Wisely

“ If your car has integrated systems like Apple CarPlay or Android Auto, use them cautiously and never for non-driving-related tasks.

10. Set the Right Example

“ If you are a parent or regularly drive with others, model responsible behaviour. Others are more likely to follow your example.

Chanel concludes: “As mobile phone use behind the wheel continues to pose a significant risk on UK roads, these findings highlight the urgent need for targeted awareness and behavioural change, especially among male drivers. By committing to safer driving habits and taking proactive steps to reduce distractions, we can collectively improve road safety and help save lives.”